Polish Olympic runner trains in his living room due to coronavirus outbreak

Polish middle-distance runner Adam Kszczot is training for the Olympics in his living room amidst coronavirus lockdown.

SHOWS: LODZ, POLAND (MARCH 20, 2020) (ADAM KSZCZOT - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY ADAM KSZCZOT / NO RESALE // PICS: MUST CREDIT ADAM KSZCZOT / NO RESALE / NO ARCHIVE) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (Polish) POLISH MID-DISTANCE RUNNER, ADAM KSZCZOT, SAYING: "Hello, my dear, this is what the command centre looks like.

Here we have a hypoxic air machine, a bicycle, one medicine ball, and another one.

Even more equipment here; the [training] rubbers.

No main event has been cancelled yet.

The Olympics [2020] are still set to be held on time, so you have to get ready, train hard.

Although I can't run, I'm doing the alternative training and working in in full swing.

Take care!" 2.

(MUTE) STILL PHOTO OF KSZCZOT USING A HYPOXIC AIR MACHINE 3.

(MUTE) ANOTHER STILL PHOTO OF KSZCZOT USING THE HYPOXIC AIR MACHINE 4.

(MUTE) STILL PHOTO OF KSZCZOT USING RESISTANCE BANDS 5.

(MUTE) STILL PHOTO OF KSZCZOT USING A MEDICINE BALL 6.

(MUTE) STILL PHOTO OF KSZCZOT DOING A SIDE-PLANK STORY: With wide-spread lockdowns now common across the world due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, athletes like Polish middle-distance runner Adam Kszczot who are training for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics have been forced to completely upend their training regimens.

Kszczot shared pictures and a video message of himself training at his home while on lockdown.

In the video message, the 2018 World Indoor Championships gold medalist said he is "in full swing" with "alternative training" given that he can't run outside.

Organizers for the 2020 Olympics have repeatedly said the Games, due to run from July 24 to August 9, will go ahead, but as the rapid spread of the virus brings the sports world to a virtual standstill, fears are growing that the Olympics may be postponed or cancelled.

Some athletes have said the International Olympic Committee's decision to go ahead was putting athletes' health at risk when entire countries have shut down to curb the virus.




