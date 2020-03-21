With the stay at home order from the governor, many are asking if police will enforce it.

Down.### with the stay at home order from the governorã many are asking if police will enforce it.

Action news now reporter mackenzie drigo is live at the chico police department, mackenzie are protocols changing for law enforcement?

Chief obrien tells me right nowãit's still business as usual.

I also spoke with sheriff honea - he says their hope is that members of this community will voluntarily comply and engage in proper social distancing.

"in that order obviously there are exceptions, which allow people to go take care of certain things, if they have a family member to take care of, of course were not going to prevent somebody to go take care of a family member," "this is a time for community education and cooperation, i don't believe that writing people tickets or arresting them furthers that cause, i am much much more interested in protecting our community in the way that we always do and assisting and helping our community members prevent the outbreak or wide spread outbreak of covid19 in our community," we are continuing to be as business as usual we are actively patrolling the street, uh the highways, were continuing to take reports whether its traffic collisions and things like that," honea says they are focusing on protecting and policing this community.

Obrien says he wants people to take coronavirus seriously.

Live at chico pd mackenzie drigo, action news now coverage you can count on.

Thanks mackenzie pot use spikes-- coming up - why the legal marijuana industry is thriving in california.

And later - food delivery safety-- how you can protect yourself against the coronavirus.

But first - warmer weather ahead this weekend-- here's a live look out from our cohasset weather camera ...... cort klopping's in the storm tracker weather center..... cort ad lib, toss to break.

###