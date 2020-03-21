California's Governor Calls A Statewide 'Stay At Home Order'

Global  

California’s governor Gavin Newsom ordered an unprecedented statewide “stay at home order.” According to Reuters, Newsom predicted the coronavirus could infect more than half the state within eight weeks.

He said: “We are confident the people of California will abide by it, they will meet this moment.” Newsom said residents will “step up” to “protect their families and to protect the broader community in this great state and the world we reside in.

