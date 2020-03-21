Possible shutdowns would not affect local first responders, officials say

Kezi 9 news reporter emma jerome who spoke with first responders about what a city or statewide shutdown would look like "it's been kind of weird -- like the zombie apocalypse or something" with various cities and states around the world shutting down -- neighbors are talking about what that might look like here samuel vannoy: "i think a citywide shutdown would look exactly like this except for less people in cars on the street ... but everything is closed that isn't necessary emma jerome: " sheltering in place isn't what you might think it is with guards patrolling the streets or being trapped in a room for hours on end, but it is a measure being taken for people to stay in their homes when they can and only leave when they must."

If the state were to shutdown -- our local police and sheriff's deputies say they're ready.

"our response is not going to change" "there will not be any adjustments in our services because we know there are victims that need to be served" "i really genuinely believe that lane county's first responder network and community and so all of them are internally driven to serve this community and they're going to need to do what they need to" just today... new york and illinois joined joined the golden state in tough new restrictions for residents.

The jargon of california governor gavin newsom's recent shelter in place order may be confusing with all the mentions of whereas and where of but the message is simple -- only leave for essentials such as food and medicine and when you must leave ... practice social distancing "your law enforcement services lane county wide will not be affected by any city shutdown wherever that may be" -- reporting in eugene emma jerome kezi 9