Coronavirus extends tax filing deadline, relieving stress for many taxpayers

Coronavirus extends tax filing deadline, relieving stress for many taxpayers

Coronavirus extends tax filing deadline, relieving stress for many taxpayers

One of the biggest things we're seeing throughout the coronavirus outbreak is flexibility.

Parents pinch-hitting for teachers and businesses letting employees work from home.

Now, the federal government's getting in on the movement, extending the deadline to get your taxes done.

Officials Asking IRS to Delay Tax Filing Deadline Amid Coronavirus [Video]

Officials Asking IRS to Delay Tax Filing Deadline Amid Coronavirus

President Trump is proposing an economic stimulus plan to Congress to help taxpayers.

