Bakersfield declares local emergency

GAVIN NEWSOM ISSUED A"STAY AT HOME" ORDER.23ABC'S TORI COOPER SPOKE TO THEBAKERSFIELD CITYMANAGER TODAY ABOUT WHAT THISMEANS FOR RESIDENTS ANDHOW THEY PLAN TO FUTHER REDUCECOMMUNITYSPREAD.SHE JOINS US LIVE FROM OUTSIDECITY HALL.

TORI?YEA, IT SEEMS EVEN THOUGHGOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM ISSUED ASTAY AT HOME ORDER IT APPEARSTHE CITY OF BAKERSFIELDIS SAYING IT'S NOT PREPARED TOENFORCE LOCALS TO STAY HOMEAND OR CLOSE THEIR BUSINESS ONSUCH SHORT NOTICE.OVERNIGHT CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR,GAVIN NEWSOM ISSUINGA STATEWIDE LOCKDOWN .."IT REQUIRES OF THIS MOMENT THATWE DIRECT A STATEWIDE ORDER FORPEOPLETO STAY AT HOME,"SHORTLY AFTER-THE CITY OFBAKERSFIELD DECLARED ALOCAL EMERGENCY..

WHICH WOULDALLOW THE CITYTO GET FUNDING.BUT ..CITY MANAGER CHRISTIANCLEGG.EXPLAINED FRIDAY THAT REGARDLESSOF THE EXECUTIVEORDER ISSUED BY THE GOVERNOR-NOT MUCH IS GOING TO CHANGE INBAKERSFIELD"I THINK THAT THIS STAY HOMEORDER DOESN'T REALLY CHANGE THEACTIVITIES THAT WE HAVE BEENDOING FOR SEVERAL WEEKS TO HELPMAKE SURE THAT WE DO SLOW DOWNTHE SPREAD."NEWSOM SAYS EVEN THOUGH THEFEDERAL AND CITY GOVERNMENTSHAVE THE RIGHTS TO ENFORCE THEORDER ON RESIDENTS- THISIS ESSENTIALLY A SOCIALCONTRACT..AT LEAST FOR NOW.."ENFORCEMENT COMES IN MANY SHAPESOF A REGULATORY FRAMEWORK YOUHAVE LICENSING FRAMEWORKS IDON'T BELIEVE THE PEOPLE NEED TOBE TOLDTHROUGH LAW ENFORCEMENT THATIT'S IMPORTANT TO SELF ISOLATE."BUT CLEGG SAYS THE CITY IS NOTPREPARED TO ENFORCE THEGOVERNORS MESSAGE TO STAY HOMEANYWAY."THE CITY IS NOT IN A POSITION TOBEGIN DOING ENFORCEMENT OF THESTAY AT HOMEORDER.."DESPITE CONCERNS FOR FURTHERCOMMUNITY SPREAD-THE BAKERSFIELDPOLICE DEPARTMENTTOLD 23ABC NEWS AS OF NOW THEYWILL NOT BE ARRESTING NON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESS OWNERS WHOARE REMAININGOPEN-OR PEOPLE WHO ARE NOTPRACTICING SOCIALDISTANCING-"OUR POLICE WILL FOCUS FIRST ONPRIORITY CALLS."BPD ALSO RELEASED THIS STATEMENTSAYING THEY WILLNOW BE PRACTICING SOCIALDISTANCING,WEARING GLOVES AND HAVINGRESIDENTS MEET THEM OUTSIDEDURING PRIORITY CALLS.CLEGG SAYS BAKERSFIELD IS NOTUNDER A SHELTER IN PLACEORDER AS OF NOW, BUT ONE OF THEPURPOSES FOR DECLARING ALOCAL EMERGENCY IN BAKERSFIELDWAS TO ENSURE THECITY COULD APPLY FOR FUNDINGREIMBURSEMENT FROM THEFEDERAL GOVERNMENT.THERE ARE 500 MILLION DOLLARS INFEMALE FUNDS THAT ARE GOING TOBE AVAILABLE FOR REIMBURSEMENTFOREXPENSE ACCORD RESPONDING TO THECOVID-19"WE REACHED OUT TO THE GOVERNORSOFFICE ABOUT THEEXECUTIVE ORDER AND THE LACK OFENFORCEMENT AND THEY TOLD23ABC NEWS THAT AS OF NOW THEYARE QUOTE WAITING FORFURTHER GUIDANCE ON THIS ORDERFROM THE GOVERNORSOFFICE.THE CITY OF TEHACHAPI HAS ALSO