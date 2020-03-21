Contact tracing our immediate identified protocol says govt as COVID 19 cases crosses 200 mark



Tweets about this Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: Contact tracing is our immediate identified protocol. It begins as soon as we get to know of a case. All actions under ou… 5 hours ago Biswajit Rath. RT @ANI: #WATCH: Contact tracing is our immediate identified protocol. It begins as soon as we get to know of a case..: Joint Secy, Health… 6 hours ago Uniform Civil Code 🇮🇳 RT @ANI: Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry: Contact tracing is our immediate identified protocol. It begins as soon as we get t… 7 hours ago Kshipra Narain RT @NewsMobileIndia: Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry: Contact tracing is our immediate identified protocol. It begins as soon… 11 hours ago