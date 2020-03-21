Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Senior Shopping

Senior Shopping

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Senior Shopping

Senior Shopping

Senior shoppers are taking advantage of special shopping opportunities now for them.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Senior Shopping

Retail stores now have specialized hours for the elderly and other people that may be vulnerable to coronavirus.

News 12's danielle moss spoke to shoppers about how these changes have affected them.

From toilet paper to hand sanitizer, grocery stores all over the world are experiencing shortages.

Consumers everywhere are stock piling groceries.

This tactic may help out your home, but your decisions are beginning to hurt the elderly and people who are at risk of contracting covid-19.

Steven smith/food city ceo-"now, we would encourage people not to hoard products.

We would encourage people to shop in normal shopping patterns.

Certainly our elderly folks, folks that may have pre-existing conditions that really don't need to be in the store maybe if they don't have to be curbside delivery is great for them, we do have home delivery so that's going to continue to grow."

Many stores like food city, publix, dollar general and fresh market have at least an hour designated for vulnerable shoppers.

Dan/stand-"people were waiting inside of their cars for this fresh market to open this morning."

We talked to some shoppers who are already taking advantage of the early hours.

Sandra bramlett/early shopper-"i am so appreciative that they even thought about the elderly and even those that are more vulnerable so that we can have an opportunity to come in and shop and do it without being nervous about things and other people around.

I just appreciate them thinking about the seniors."

The dade county sheriff's department is available to make deliveries for pre paid grocery and prescriptions in their area.

Sheriff ray cross/dade county-"we're even going to go to walmart in tiftonia for our citizens that are 65 and older that need help with this virus.

We don't want them to have any kind of contact or any kind of exposure to that because they are the ones that this is affecting the most."

Sheriff cross says that all you have to do is give them a call.

Sheriff ray cross/dade county-"our citizens come first so we're trying to do everything that we can.

All of our officers, all of our staff and officers are still on duty.

So, we're going to stay here through this thing until we get through it and help our citizens as best we can."

For a complete list of elderly hours at all stores you can visit our website wdef dot com in chattanooga, danielle moss news 12 now.

State totals in our part of the southeast



Recent related news from verified sources

Stores set up senior shopping hours amid coronavirus fears

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — As senior citizens deal with anxiety about the coronavirus, grocery store...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •bizjournalsSeattle Timescbs4.comUSATODAY.com


Walmart cutting hours starting Thursday at stores nationwide, adding senior shopping hour

Walmart is trimming its hours for the second time in a week due to the coronavirus starting March 19....
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

FlemingSport

Richard Fleming Fantastic move by @MyKingSoopers to introduce senior shopping hours (to include ‘other at-risk customers’), so some… https://t.co/2SD5lINinx 1 minute ago

SnowBlasting

The Republican™ 🇺🇸 RT @GovRonDeSantis: I want to thank those in the private sector who are helping Florida residents during this crisis, such as @Publix, whic… 2 minutes ago

veechoy

Virginia Choy Drove past Roselands Shopping Centre today and the carparks are all packed. Pretty irresponsible given the high sen… https://t.co/urdpY084qD 2 minutes ago

bfp_news

BurlingtonFreePress These stores have set aside time for seniors and other high-risk shoppers to get the items they need. https://t.co/eNszqRpCuA 2 minutes ago

brucerace

bruce race Ⓜ️ @Walmart What time for hour long senior shopping event 3 minutes ago

uncle_YYZ

Wilfred RT @frankscarpitti: STATEMENT: I am calling on senior levels of government to take further steps and close all non-essential businesses inc… 4 minutes ago

GatesRobin

RGates is 💯%Military Veteran🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ RT @RealErinCruz: Senior Shopping Hours During Current Natl Emergency @Target Wednesday 1st shopping Hour @StaterBrosMkts Daily 7:45a… 10 minutes ago

ew_wanders

e wanders Thank you ⁦@RalphsGrocery⁩ for implementing senior shopping hours 7 days a week! #Bravo https://t.co/izIEMGUxf4 10 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Giant Food, Safeway reserves 1-hour of daily shopping for senior citizens [Video]

Giant Food, Safeway reserves 1-hour of daily shopping for senior citizens

There are special hours at local retailers for at-risk shoppers.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:05Published
Need 2 Know: Coronavirus Border Patrol, Senior Shopping [Video]

Need 2 Know: Coronavirus Border Patrol, Senior Shopping

These are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 12:49Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.