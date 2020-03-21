Global  

Gannon Stauch's Body Found In Florida

Gannon Stauch's Body Found In Florida

Gannon Stauch's Body Found In Florida

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that the remains of Gannon Stauch have been found in Florida.

