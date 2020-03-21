Global  

El Paso Sheriff's Office: Human remains found in Florida 'tentatively identified' as Gannon Stauch

El Paso Sheriff's Office: Human remains found in Florida 'tentatively identified' as Gannon Stauch

El Paso Sheriff's Office: Human remains found in Florida 'tentatively identified' as Gannon Stauch

The El Paso Sheriff's Office has confirmed that human remains found in Florida have been "tentatively identified" as 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, who went missing from the Colorado Springs area on Jan.

Recent related news from verified sources

Remains of missing Colorado boy found in Florida

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Human remains found in Florida are believed to be those of a...
Seattle Times - Published

Authorities believe discovered human remains are missing Colorado boy

The remains of Gannon Stauch were found in Pace, a city in Florida's panhandle, the El County...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



TheSamEnnaShow

samantha RT @DenverChannel: The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says a boy’s body found in Pace, Florida has been tentatively identified as Gannon S… 50 minutes ago

Ealasaid1743

Ealasaid El Paso Sheriff's Office: Human remains found in Florida 'tentatively id... https://t.co/oWElmu8XRS via @YouTube 51 minutes ago

karenomodt

Kran O #11 according to Duhfango Stalking Cult El Paso Sheriff's Office: Human remains found in Florida 'tentatively id... https://t.co/SxnVs5HyL9 via @YouTube T… https://t.co/vsXxkrVCdj 54 minutes ago

GideonHenry

⚡️Gideon Henry⚡️ RT @RANDALLONRADIO: The El Paso Sheriff's Office has confirmed that human remains found in Florida have been "tentatively identified" as 11… 4 hours ago

markfreeman_us

Mark Freeman RT @WSPA7: BREAKING: Human remains found in the Florida panhandle earlier this week have been tentatively identified as those of 11-year-ol… 7 hours ago

WSPA7

WSPA 7News BREAKING: Human remains found in the Florida panhandle earlier this week have been tentatively identified as those… https://t.co/uHfFWLNEte 7 hours ago

aliona_ctr

Aliona Kichenko Dahl RT @DenverChannel: BREAKING: The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says human remains found in Florida have been tentatively identified as Ga… 7 hours ago

mrspc48

Patti Capello RT @AnaGNews: Breaking news : Human remains found in the Florida panhandle earlier this week have been tentatively identified as those of 1… 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gannon Stauch's Body Found In Florida [Video]

Gannon Stauch's Body Found In Florida

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that the remains of Gannon Stauch have been found in Florida.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:41Published
Remains Of Murdered Colorado Boy Gannon Stauch Found In Florida [Video]

Remains Of Murdered Colorado Boy Gannon Stauch Found In Florida

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that the remains of Gannon Stauch have been found in Florida.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:31Published
