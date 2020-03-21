Global  

Andy Cohen Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Producer and host of Bravo TV’s “What What Happens Live” Andy Cohen tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the HuffPost, Cohen said he would pause his show to “focus on getting better.” He then urged people on Instagram to “stay home and take care of themselves.” Cohen said: “I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us.” Other celebrities to test positive for coronavirus were Tom Hanks and Idris Elba.

