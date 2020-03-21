Global  

Milwaukee Fire department combine efforts to take on COVID-19, police make plea for help

Milwaukee Fire department combine efforts to take on COVID-19, police make plea for help

Milwaukee Fire department combine efforts to take on COVID-19, police make plea for help

As Milwaukee prepares for more COVID-19 patients, new changes come out from the first responders.

And the police are making a plea for help.

