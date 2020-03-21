Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > CDC, parks officials: It's still safe to enjoy the outdoors this weekend

CDC, parks officials: It's still safe to enjoy the outdoors this weekend

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:42s - Published < > Embed
CDC, parks officials: It's still safe to enjoy the outdoors this weekend

CDC, parks officials: It's still safe to enjoy the outdoors this weekend

People have been cooped up in their homes all week - and with dry skies in the forecast for Saturday, there's a good chance they will be heading outdoors for a little exercise and relaxation.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

clanu2

Clara Nuss RT @NC5: CDC, parks officials: It's still safe to enjoy the outdoors this weekend https://t.co/0ax8XQAI91 6 hours ago

NC5

NewsChannel 5 CDC, parks officials: It's still safe to enjoy the outdoors this weekend https://t.co/0ax8XQAI91 9 hours ago

stemple_jim

Jim Stemple RT @Western_Values: The order by @SecBernhardt to wave park entrance fees could cause a dangerous surge on rural medical resources. It was… 2 days ago

Western_Values

Western Values Project The order by @SecBernhardt to wave park entrance fees could cause a dangerous surge on rural medical resources. It… https://t.co/chw341mE1y 2 days ago

WeekendExplorer

Weekend Explorer® During this crisis, I will be following the recommendations of health officials including social distancing. Still,… https://t.co/xsvNq1XaGF 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.