California's Yosemite National Park Shuts Down

Park officials announced California’s Yosemite National Park would close over coronavirus concerns.

According to Business Insider, only residents and authorized employees will be allowed in the park.

The coronavirus, known as COVID-19 has spread rapidly around the world and infected 1,206 in California.

California Gov.

Gavin Newsom announced a statewide stay-at-home order, closing nonessential businesses.

He said 56 percent of Californians could contract the virus in the next eight weeks.

