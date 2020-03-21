Global  

Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer

Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer
It's official: Tom Brady is a Buccaneer.
0
Tom Brady Officially Signs With Buccaneers, 'Excited, Humble And Hungry'

It's official ... Tom Brady is a Tampa Bay Buccaneer -- and he says he's "excited, humbled and...
TMZ.com - Published

NFL: Tom Brady reportedly to become a Tampa Bay Buccaneer

NFL: Tom Brady reportedly to become a Tampa Bay BuccaneerTom Brady will reportedly play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season.The legendary NFL quarterback...
New Zealand Herald - Published


delafern_

Ashan RT @Buccaneers: Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer! 20 seconds ago


Tom Brady Signs His Contract With Tampa Bay Buccaneers [Video]

Tom Brady Signs His Contract With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WBZ-TV's Dan Roche reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:32Published
6-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer [Video]

6-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is officially a Tampa Bay Buccaneer

Considered by many as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game, Bucs fans can now look forward to seeing Brady throw to star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:45Published
