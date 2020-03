Local restaurant owner cuts staff because of COVID-19 crisis

GARDENS RESTAURANT OWNERSHARES HER BUSINESS' STRUGGLESIN THIS CORONAVIRUS CRISIS.IT'S A CONCERN SHARED BYCOUNTLESS OWNERS - IN WHAT'SBECOME SOUTH FLORIDA'S NEWNORMAL.

WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5'STODD WILSON SPOKE WITH HER -AS SHE DEALS WITH DRASTICDECISIONS - IN A TIMETRANSITION FOR EVERYONE.< NATS:17:12:01 2 SECEVERYBODY'S GOT TO BE CLOSEDOUT AS OF TONIGHT.

MICHELLELEFKOWITZ EXPLAINS TOCUSTOMERS THE NEW RULES BARSAND RESTAURANTS MUST FOLLOW INFLORIDA.

IT'S ALWAYS BEEN ADREAM FOR THE OHIO BORN COUPLETO RUN THEIR OWN RESTAURANTBUT THINGS ARE TURNING INTO ANIGHTMARE BECAUSE OF COVID 19.(SOT.

17:16:04 ) 11SEC I WASIN TEARS THIS MORNING BEFORE IEVER GOT OUT OF BED THINKINGABOUT THE FACT THAT WE HAD TOCOME IN HERE TODAY AND LAYOFF95%-92% OF OUR EMPLOYEES (VO)AT FIRST GOVERNOR DESANTORDERED EVERY RESTAURANT TOLIMIT IT'S OCCUPANCY TO 50%.THEN FRIDAY DESANTIS ANNOUNCEDALL BARS AND RESTAURANTS MUSTSTOP SELLING FOOD AND ALCOHOLFOR ON-SITE CONSUMPTION UNTILFURTHER NOTICE.

(SOT17:15:3911 SEC (COVER SOME OF SOT WITHVIDEO PLEASE!!!!!!!!!!!!!)(COMING TOGETHER WITH ANACTION PLAN ON MONDAY FOR WHATTHIS WEEK WAS GOING TO LOOKLIKE WAS REALLY CHALLENGING.AND YOU TAKE THINGS LIKE YOURGROWTH PLAN AND YOUR FUTUREAND YOU TAKE THAT AND PUTON HOLD.

(VO) LEFKOWITZ SAYSON A FRIDAY LIKE TONIGHTTHEY'LL MAKE 75% LESS THANTHEY NORMALLY WOULD.

WHAT WILLSUSTAIN THEM IS LOCALS LIKEJASON WILLIAMS - SURPRISED ATTHE NEW REALITY.

(SOT17:26:51)(JASON WILLIAMS) 7SEC THIS EARLY YES.

.

..ESPECIALLY IN PALM BEACHCOUNTY.

THERE'S SO MUCH TO DOAND TO CLOSE THESE PLACES IT'SWAY TO EARLY.

NATS: (VO)LEFKOWITZ SAYS IN ORDER FORSALUTE MARKET TO MAKE THATMONEY BACK THEY MUST ADAPT.(SOT 17:20:12) 7 SEC WE'VEBEEN RESEARCHING ONIMPLEMENTING ON-LINE ORDERING,ON-LINE CREDIT CARDPROCESSING, DELIVERY LOGISTICSAND SYSTEMS. (TODD'S TAG OUT)LEFKOWITZ TOLD ME THEY'RELOOKING INTO HIRING DELIVERYDRIVERS.

BUT THAT TOO COMES ATA COST - TO ENSURE ONE DRIVERSHE SAYS IT COST BETWEEN$7,000 TO $10,000 A YEAR.

ANDWHEN IT COMES TO DELIVERYSERVICES SHE SAYS, IN SOMECASES THEY CAN TAKE UP TO 35%OF A RESTAURANTS PROFIT.