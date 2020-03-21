Global  

One Day At A Time Official Season 4

One Day At A Time Official Season 4

One Day At A Time Official Season 4

One Day At A Time Official Season 4 Trailer Don’t miss the season four premiere, Tuesday March 23 at 9:30/8:30c on Pop!

About One Day At A Time: A reimagining of the iconic Norman Lear’s classic sitcom, One Day at a Time is an hilarious and heartfelt comedy that follows three generations of a Cuban-American family navigating the ups and downs of life.

A newly-single mom and military veteran journeys through the triumphs and tribulations that come with raising two strong-willed, mega-millennial children, all the while enlisting the “help” of her old-school mother and her building manager-turned-invaluable confidant.

Through a contemporary lens, One Day at a Time offers a glimpse at what life looks like, in good times and bad -- and how those around you somehow make it all worthwhile.

This series is based on the series One Day At A Time which was created by Whitney Blake and Allan Manings and developed by Norman Lear.

It was developed by Gloria Calderón Kellett & Mike Royce.

