Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Hunt - Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank

The Hunt - Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:15s - Published < > Embed
The Hunt - Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank

The Hunt - Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank

The Hunt - Watch At Home On Demand Now (Sport) [HD] The most talked about movie of the year is the one nobody has seen … yet.

Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing.

They don’t know where they are, or how they got there.

They don't know they’ve been chosen… for a very specific purpose … The Hunt.

In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a group of elites gathers for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt ordinary Americans for sport.

But the elites’ master plan is about to be derailed because one of The Hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin, GLOW), knows The Hunters’ game better than they do.

She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off, one by one, as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (two-time Oscar® winner Hilary Swank) at the center of it all.

From Jason Blum, the producer of Get Out and The Purge series, and Damon Lindelof, creator of the HBO series Watchmen and co-creator of the TV series Lost, comes a timely and provocative new satirical thriller that has already ignited a national conversation.

Now, it’s time to decide for yourself.

The Hunt is written by Lindelof and his fellow Watchmen collaborator Nick Cuse and is directed by Craig Zobel (Z for Zachariah, The Leftovers).

Blum produces for his Blumhouse Productions alongside Lindelof.

The film is executive produced by Zobel, Cuse and Steven R.

Molen.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

THE HUNT Movie Clip - Fist Fight [Video]

THE HUNT Movie Clip - Fist Fight

THE HUNT Movie Clip - Fist Fight - Plot synopsis: Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don't know where they are, or how they got there. They don't know they've been chosen - for a very..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:56Published
'The Hunt': Exclusive Interview With Betty Gilpin, Damon Lindelof, Jason Blum & Ike Barinholtz [Video]

'The Hunt': Exclusive Interview With Betty Gilpin, Damon Lindelof, Jason Blum & Ike Barinholtz

The Hunt: Exclusive Interview With Betty Gilpin, Damon Lindelof, Jason Blum & Ike Barinholtz - Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don't know where they are, or how they got there. They don't..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 01:39Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.