What Does 'Shelter-In-Place' Actually Look Like?

We're already practicing social-distancing, and many businesses have closed -- but a shelter-in-place order would take it one step further, reports Marielle Mohs (2:27).

WCCO 4 News At 10 – March 20, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources

Cuomo dismisses idea of NYC order to shelter in place

"I don't think shelter in place really works for one locality," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
CBS News - Published

The mayor of San Francisco said the region's shelter-in-place order could get extended past the end date of April 7

The mayor of San Francisco said the region's shelter-in-place order could get extended past the end date of April 7· The shelter-in-place order in San Francisco could be extended past its current April 7 deadline,...
Business Insider - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Walz: 'Shelter In Place' Order Possible [Video]

Gov. Walz: 'Shelter In Place' Order Possible

John Lauritsen shows us the progress the state is making -- and what new changes could soon take place (2:48). WCCO 4 News At 5 – March 20, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:48Published
NYC Mayor Calls For Shelter-In-Place During CoronaVirus Crisis [Video]

NYC Mayor Calls For Shelter-In-Place During CoronaVirus Crisis

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has called for a full "shelter in place" model for his city. According to Business Insider, de Blasio is modeling his "shelter in place" order after the one being implemented..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
