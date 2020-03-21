COVID-19 Shuts Down More Communities

The new coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the United States.

Along with it, anxiety among Americans is growing according to reports at UPI.

People aren't sure what's happening or what to do, experts say.

With confirmed cases of COVID-19 now topping 16,600, many communities are reacting.

Areas nationwide have issued "social distancing" guidelines and some are enforcing shutdowns.

Most shutdowns are for non-essential businesses or "shelter-in-place" orders to stem the spread.

With each new restriction and announcement, concern among the public grows.