Coffee shop lifts spirits during coronavirus pandemic

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:31s
It hasn't been business as usual lately for Crystal Coffee Cafe & Beanery owner, Loann Stewart.

THE MANDATEDCLOSURES TO HELPCOMBAT THE SPREADOF COVID-19.WHILE SOME SPOTSARE CLOSEDINDEFINITELY,OTHERS ARE STILLFINDING AWAY TOSERVE THEIRCUSTOMERS.NBC26 CHANCELLORJOHNSON HAS MOREON WHAT ONE LOCALCOFFEE SHOP ISDOING TO SERVETHEIRS...IT HASN'T BEENBUSINESS AS USUALLATELY FOR CRYSTALCOFFEE SHOPOWNER LOANNSTEWART...It's been really tough, weare in a lucky position thatwe have a drive through,so we've already had thatset up.

We've kind of seena decline in some of thoseregulars, we tend to havean older crowd..

And I seea lot more of them stay athome and not comearound, so I've definitelyseen a decline inbusiness...DUE TO THE STATEMANDATEDSHUTDOWN BECAUSEOF CONCERNS OFCORONA VIRUS,CRYSTAL COFFEE ISCLOSED IN THEINSIDE, BUTCUSTOMERS CANSTILL GET THEIRCOFFEE FIX THROUGHTHE DRIVETHROUGH...Im just very thankful thatthey are still open and thatthere is still a healthy foodoption for customers ..Its amazing, that you cango out and you can stillfeel like you're gettingsomething from theoutside world...BUT BEVERAGESAREN'T THE ONLYTHING, THIS COFFEESHOP IS BREWING..STEWART SAYS SHEALSO NOTICED ANUPTICK IN NICEGESTURES...WE'VE HAD LOTS OFPEOPLE DO RANDOMACTS OF KINDNESS...BUYING GIFTCERTIFICATES ANDPASSING THEM ALONGTO THE NEXT PERSONOR BUYING A DRINKFOR THE NEXT PERSONOR BUYING THE NEXTPERSON A SANDWICHOR A CUP OF SOUP.

ITSBEEN REALLYENLIGHTING YOU'RESEEING THE BEST INPEOPLE AND IT'S AGOOD THING TO SEE INKIND OF NOT SO GOODCIRCUMSTANCES...WHILE THECIRCUMSTANCESMIGHT NOT BE IDEAL,THE SPIRIT OF THISCOMMUNITY REMAINSAS LIVELY AS THEAROMA OF THISSMALL COFFEESHOP...Thats part of the beautyin living in Green Bayand Ashwaubenon,people are good down tothe core, and when youget to adversity I thinkthat just comes out andshows that they are kindpeople and care abouteach other...STEWART PLANS TOKEEP HER DRIVETHROUGH DOORSOPEN UNTIL SHE ISTOLD OTHERWISE, INASHWABENON...CRYSTAL COFFEESHOP IS ALSOTRUCKER FRIENDLY...FOR BIG TRUCKS THATCAN'T FIT INTO THEDRIVE-THROUGH, THECRYSTAL COFEECREW, WILL RUNYOUR ORDER OUT TOYOU... ORCUSTOMERS AREPERMITTED TO WALKUP TO THE DRIVETHROUGH WINDOW...




