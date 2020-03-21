Global  

Closed Hospital Reopening To Treat COVID-19 Patients

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Verity Health System of California announced Friday that the recently-closed St.

Vincent Medical Center in the Westlake District will be turned into a hospital by the state to treat COVID-19 patients.

