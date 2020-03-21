Governor Newsom Deploying National Guard To Help Food Banks

The California National Guard will begin helping with food distribution in Sacramento County during the stay-at-home order.



Recent related videos from verified sources Newsom Deploys CA National Guard To Help Food Banks Distribution



Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday announced the deployment of California National Guard members to help distribute food to isolated and vulnerable residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 00:22 Published 10 minutes ago 30 soldiers from Ohio National Guard to help Akron Canton Regional Foodbank



Following an order by Governor Mike DeWine, about 300 soldiers from the Ohio National Guard will be deployed to food banks throughout the state next week, including 30 heading to the Akron Canton.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:21 Published 6 hours ago