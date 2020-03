Monterey Peninsula College using 3-D printers to make prototype medical masks

PROJECTCOMMUNITY- PEOPLESTEPPING IN ANSTEPPING UP - WE'RESEEING SOME AMAZINGTHINGS HAPPENINGRIGHT NOW AS WENAVIGATE THE IMPACTOF CORONAVIRUS ...MONTEREY PENINSULACOLLEGE IS DOING THEIRPART TO HELP MEDICALWORKERS ON THE FROLINES.THE SCHOOL IS PUTTING3D'S PRINTERS TO WORKTO CREATE A PROTOTYPEFACE MASK..THEY'RE HOPING THEY'LLBE ABLE TO SEND THEMTO HOSPITALS IN NEAROUND THE COUNTRY..AND AS ACTION NEWSREPORTER CHRISTOPHERSALAS SHOW US..AT LEAST ONE HOSPITALIS ALREADY INTERESTED.AFTER HOURS OF MELTEDPLASTIC.PERFECTLY WEAVED ON ASOLID PLATE..MONTEREY PENINSULACOLLEGE PROFESSOGARY QUINONEZ HAS HISFINAL PRODUCT.A FUNCTIONAL MEDICALRESPIRATOR..2089284 07:29 "OURMACHINES ARE PERFECT FORTHIS SORT OF THING.

THEYPRINT SOFT MATERIAL CALLEDPLA THAT WILL WITH CERTAINHAIR DYERS ALLOW THEM TOBE HEATED UP AND ALLTHEM TO CONFORM TOMEDICAL STAFFS FACES."WHILE QUINONEZEXECUTED THE FINALPRODUCT..THE VISION CAME FROMMPC STUDENT JONATHANDUPIN WHILE WATCHINGTHE NEWS..JONATHAN DUPIN 00:20 "ICAN IMAGINE A LOT OFPEOPLE WERE GLUED TOTHEIR SCREENS ALL THE TIMEKIND OF LIKE I AM." DUPINSAID HE SAW THEDESPERATE THE NEEDFOR MASKS IN NEWYORK.."THEY'RE NOT COMPLICATED,A MASK IS NOT ACOMPLICATED ITEM TOMAKE," 00:49 "THAT MADEME REALIZE HOSPITALS MAYBE INTERESTED IN THECAPABILITIES OF OURSCHOOL." THE SCHOOL'SCAPABILITIES..15 3D PRINTERS..THAT HAVE ALREADYMADE THE PROTOTYPETHAT IS GOING TO BESENT TO VIRGINIA MASONHOSPITAL IN SEATTLE..03:59 "THEY SAID THEYARE RUNNING LOW ON MASKSAND IT IS A PROBLEM ANDTHEY'RE INTERESTED INHAVING THESE." IF THEHOSPITAL APPROVES.DUPIN SAID HE'LL REACHOUT TO OTHERHOSPITALS ...AND THEN THE PRINTERSWILL WORK AROUND THECLOCK..2089284 08:19 "RIGHTNOW I"M GETTING AN IDEAOF HOW WELL THEY PRINT ONEACH MACHINE, MY GOAL ISTO PRINT AS MANY ASPOSSIBLE." AND PERHAPSGIVE INSPIRATION FOROTHER COLLEGES..06:15 "IF ANYONE'SLISTENING, TRY TO REACHOUT TO YOUR COLLEGE ORUNIVERSITY AND SEE IF YOUHAVE 3D PRINTERS.

BUTTTO 06:28 "I CAN'T IMAGINETHAT A SCHOOL WOULD SAYNO IF IT'S GOING TO HELPSAVE LIVES." IN MONTEREY..CHRISTOPHER SALAS..KSBW ACTION NEWS 8.CALI