FIR says Kanika Kapoor ignored quarantine advice, singer contradicts | Oneindia News

ICMR directs those returning from international travel to self quarantine; FIR against Kanika Kapoor for aviding home quarantine advice; MPs fear infection trail from Dushyant Singh; No trains to run on 22nd March; Ola suspends ride-sharing service temporarily; WHO urges youth to practice social distancing and more news #Covid_19 #CoronaStopKaroNa #KanikaKapoor

