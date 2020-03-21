Local hospitals accept donations of respirator masks

Global  

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:58s - Published < > Embed
Some local construction companies who may be experiencing a work slowdown because of coronavirus are donating their particulate respirators to medical professionals who can put them to good use.

