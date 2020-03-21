Kanika Kapoor's HOLI Party After Being TESTED Positive In London | Taken To HOSPITAL | PROOF

Global  

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for the sickness that has spread across the world in Lucknow.

Kanika is one among the 4 people who tested positive in Uttar Pradesh today.

She was also spotted attending a grand holi party after being positive.

Watch the video to know more.

Showsha_in

𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐡𝐚 RT @news18dotcom: Kanika Kapoor attending a Holi party in Lucknow after returning from London is going viral. https://t.co/0NrSmVqnxM 3 minutes ago

news18dotcom

News18.com Kanika Kapoor attending a Holi party in Lucknow after returning from London is going viral. https://t.co/0NrSmVqnxM 11 minutes ago

TBReporter

Bollywood Reporter Kanika Kapoor Also Attended A Holi Party Post Getting Infected By Coronavirus; See PROOF https://t.co/AulzeqlJWX https://t.co/276Yo03NCL 1 hour ago

NobitaDuffer

Arabi Billi सेनिटाइजर वाले RT @DrManita: @garvit_bharat @NobitaDuffer it's not any one person, party or community. Kanika Kapoor, the wife of bangalore techie, the ki… 1 hour ago

DrManita

Dr. Manita V @garvit_bharat @NobitaDuffer it's not any one person, party or community. Kanika Kapoor, the wife of bangalore tech… https://t.co/fw4YXOF7Dm 1 hour ago

RowdyRathod2013

Rowdy Rathod RT @BangaloreMirror: Panic struck parliamentarians at the ongoing budget session as singer Kanika Kapoor had come in contact with BJP MP Du… 1 hour ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News Coronavirus: Cloud over President House, Parliament after Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor’s Holi party https://t.co/iTw0Z7FsZM 1 hour ago

shivaligoel73

Shivali @narendramodi sir please take action against UP health minister on attending party of kanika kapoor inspite of warn… https://t.co/7mlfl6HTWG 2 hours ago

