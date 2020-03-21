Coronavirus: NASA suspends work on rocket for moon mission

NASA suspended its moon mission due to coronavirus outbreak.

NASA halted work on building and testing the rocket and capsule for Artemis manned mission.

NASA is shutting down its Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans where the Space Launch System rocket is being developed.

Artemis moon mission is scheduled to take place in April 2021.

The space agency is also closing down the nearby Stennis Space Centre.

Coronavirus outbreak could hit US plans to return to moon by 2024.

Globally, deaths have crossed 10,000 & infections 250,000 due to coronavirus.