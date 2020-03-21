Global  

Country music star Kenny Rogers dies aged 81

American country music star Kenny Roger has died aged 81.

He topped the charts during the 1970s and 1980s and won three Grammy awards.

One of his best known hits was his 1983 duet with Dolly Parton, Islands In The Stream.

