Kenny Rogers dead at 81

Country music legend Kenny Rogers has passed away at the age of 81.



Tweets about this Sachiko Muramatsu RT @RollingStone: Kenny Rogers, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter who scored dozens of hits in both country and pop over six decades, ha… 8 seconds ago 🇺🇸Patriot🇺🇸 RT @Shawna_7777: Breaking: Kenny Rogers, country music icon, dead at 81 https://t.co/PTYTugdfdp 8 seconds ago #ForeverAcquitted RT @ChuckCallesto: Breaking #FoxNews Alert : Kenny Rogers, country music icon, dead at 81 9 seconds ago Funkuponatime RT @MarshaWarfield: Rest in peace. https://t.co/AeQCS1XEa5 10 seconds ago Matt Minero Rest In Peace. https://t.co/XUdlqhQNtc 36 seconds ago inspired onyeka Please who is Dead? Dolly parton or Kenny Rogers?..!! https://t.co/AQInaH66p3 39 seconds ago Teresa Wagner Loved his music! RIP - Kenny Rogers, country music icon, dies at 81 https://t.co/ETrAfA9DLz #FoxNews 39 seconds ago Qwame RT @Variety: Country Music icon Kenny Rogers has died https://t.co/Hv5Fz3aTpc 42 seconds ago