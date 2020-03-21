Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kenny Rogers dead at 81

Kenny Rogers dead at 81

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Kenny Rogers dead at 81
Country music legend Kenny Rogers has passed away at the age of 81.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LqfDLkMW3PTOPmc

Sachiko Muramatsu RT @RollingStone: Kenny Rogers, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter who scored dozens of hits in both country and pop over six decades, ha… 8 seconds ago

ProudAmerPatr

🇺🇸Patriot🇺🇸 RT @Shawna_7777: Breaking: Kenny Rogers, country music icon, dead at 81 https://t.co/PTYTugdfdp 8 seconds ago

thornedella

#ForeverAcquitted RT @ChuckCallesto: Breaking #FoxNews Alert : Kenny Rogers, country music icon, dead at 81 9 seconds ago

DCzingo

Funkuponatime RT @MarshaWarfield: Rest in peace. https://t.co/AeQCS1XEa5 10 seconds ago

MattMinero

Matt Minero Rest In Peace. https://t.co/XUdlqhQNtc 36 seconds ago

InspiredOnyeka

inspired onyeka Please who is Dead? Dolly parton or Kenny Rogers?..!! https://t.co/AQInaH66p3 39 seconds ago

TravelingRD

Teresa Wagner Loved his music! RIP - Kenny Rogers, country music icon, dies at 81 https://t.co/ETrAfA9DLz #FoxNews 39 seconds ago

kwame_maphya

Qwame RT @Variety: Country Music icon Kenny Rogers has died https://t.co/Hv5Fz3aTpc 42 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.