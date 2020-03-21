Global  

Watch: Airports Authority of India conducts sanitisation drive at airports across India

Airports Authority of India (AAI) is conducting sanitisation drive at airports across India.

AAI is taking several other preventive measures to help curb coronavirus spread in Chennai, Chandigarh and Goa airports among others.

Multiple screening counters have been installed for passengers.

Temperature screening, terminal fumigation and aircraft disinfection have been implemented.

Employees have been instructed to check thermal scanning of every passenger.

There has been designated medical help desk to provide assistance.

AAI has installed standees and displayed helpline numbers everywhere at the airport.

All updated information related to coronavirus is being displayed on FIDA system.

