Patrick Schwarzenegger's name struggle 4 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:27s - Published Patrick Schwarzenegger's name struggle Patrick Schwarzenegger's famous name is a "double-edged sword" as his family are "inspirational" but there's also a lot of "pressure" on him because of his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger. 0

