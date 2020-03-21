Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pubs and restaurants close after government curb

Pubs and restaurants close after government curb

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Pubs and restaurants close after government curb

Pubs and restaurants close after government curb

Pubs, clubs, café’s and restaurants across the UK have shut for the foreseeable future after the government ordered the closing down of the hospitality and entertainment sectors amid fears the NHS will be overwhelmed unless the Covid-19 outbreak is checked.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JBNimbl3

JackBNimble RT @piersmorgan: BREAKING: After a week of dangerous dithering, Prime Minister @BorisJohnson finally orders pubs, bars, cafes & restaurants… 56 minutes ago

Biz_Hampshire

Hampshire Business Coronavirus: 'Relief' for businesses after government vows to pay wages: Business leaders welcome the government's… https://t.co/VG0vDMpyD1 2 hours ago

RachelELloyd

Rachel Lloyd I'm confused. Last night the Government told pubs, restaurants, gyms, theatres and cafés to close. This is devastat… https://t.co/vbAHvGqAeF 2 hours ago

helensburghadv

Helensburgh Advertiser "Goodbye for now, people" - restaurants, pubs and cafes in Helensburgh have been posting heartbreaking messages on… https://t.co/DSM53opdC5 2 hours ago

DollyDa06669028

Dolly__Daydream @piersmorgan @BorisJohnson Funny, I dont remember him saying "Everyone, go out tonight, mix together and get rat ar… https://t.co/3Z7l5Xoei0 2 hours ago

tomislavbrcic

Tomo RT @danielharrod09: Panic buying will be all beer vodka and wine in supermarkets now tomorrow when pubs restaurants close after tonight 3 hours ago

ILoveGlosUK

I ♥ Gloucestershire Coronavirus updates for Gloucestershire and UK, Saturday March 21 Latest on Saturday, March 21, 2020 after UK Gover… https://t.co/oT2cw5OVed 3 hours ago

ukpapers

Front Pages Today After That We All Need A Drink. Workers are given unprecedented rescue package but pubs, restaurants, clubs, cinema… https://t.co/1ITFAHxFSd 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.