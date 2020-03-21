Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: FIR filed against singer Kanika Kapoor for negligence

Coronavirus: FIR filed against singer Kanika Kapoor for negligence

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:37s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: FIR filed against singer Kanika Kapoor for negligence

Coronavirus: FIR filed against singer Kanika Kapoor for negligence

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who was tested positive for coronavirus, has been booked by Uttar Pradesh Police.

The Bollywood singer has been booked for negligence.

Kanika is said to have stayed at Taj Hotel and attended multiple functions in Lucknow.

Kanika had returned from London and organised a party at the five-star hotel which was attended by around 100 guests.

Kanika reportedly hid her travel history from the authorities.

Kanika has been slammed by several celebrities for her 'irresponsible' behaviour.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.