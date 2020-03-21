Global  

India COVID-19: cases up to 258, 35 fresh ones from Friday, 4 deaths | Oneindia News

India COVID-19: cases up to 258, 35 fresh ones from Friday, 4 deaths | Oneindia News

India COVID-19: cases up to 258, 35 fresh ones from Friday, 4 deaths | Oneindia News

COVID-19 cases in India rise to 258; Govt extends testing to pneumonia cases; Telangana MLA ignores home quarantine order; FIR against Kanika Kapoor for avoiding home quarantine; MPs fear infection trail from Dushyant Singh; No trains to run on 22nd March; Kenny Rogers passes away and more news #Covid_19 #CoronaStopKaroNa #KanikaKapoor

