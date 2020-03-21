Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sona Mohapatra attacks Kanika Kapoor for hiding travel history

Sona Mohapatra attacks Kanika Kapoor for hiding travel history

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 02:16s - Published < > Embed
Sona Mohapatra attacks Kanika Kapoor for hiding travel history

Sona Mohapatra attacks Kanika Kapoor for hiding travel history

Singer Sona Mohapatra has come down heavily on singer Kanika Kapoor for not being responsible enough after arriving in India from the UK earlier this month, and mingling with numerous people at several public functions despite being afflicted by the coronavirus.

#KanikaKapoor #SonaMohapatra #coronavirus #coroninindia #corona #coronacaseupdate #coronavirussymptoms #coronasymptoms #coronakodhona #safehandchallenge #jantacurfewchallenge #jantacurfew

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Anirudh90091729

Anirudh COVID-19: Sona Mohapatra attacks Kanika Kapoor for hiding travel history | Hindi Movie News - Times of India DOES A… https://t.co/gimWsqoElI 2 hours ago

MumbaiPressNews

Mumbai Press New post: Singer Sona Mohapatra attacks Kanika Kapoor for hiding travel history https://t.co/2bXOfXk97J 3 hours ago

filmibeat

Filmibeat.com Sona Mohapatra Attacks Kanika Kapoor; Says 'Irresponsible Idiots Make COVID-19 Control Difficult'… https://t.co/ZpfGsHzeqT 5 hours ago

Vsplusonline

VSplusonline COVID-19: Sona Mohapatra attacks Kanika Kapoor for hiding travel history – Times of India https://t.co/sqLpL7aRQQ 7 hours ago

Vsplusonline

VSplusonline New post (COVID-19: Sona Mohapatra attacks Kanika Kapoor for hiding travel history - Times of India) has been publi… https://t.co/ctoqiehcue 7 hours ago

HindustanNews10

Hindustan News COVID-19: Sona Mohapatra attacks Kanika Kapoor Singer Sona Mohapatra has come down heavily on singer Kanika Kapoor… https://t.co/EYCL1cpyGw 8 hours ago

PuneTimesOnline

Pune Times .@sonamohapatra expressed concern over curbing the spread of #COVID19 in India with "irresponsible idiots" around w… https://t.co/RZyk0QX8yh 9 hours ago

samarjeet_n

SAMARJEET NARAYAN RT @samarjeet_n: COVID-19: Sona Mohapatra attacks Kanika Kapoor for hiding travel history https://t.co/T0P9ZIOu4h Download the TOI app now… 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.