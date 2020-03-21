Sona Mohapatra attacks Kanika Kapoor for hiding travel history 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 02:16s - Published Sona Mohapatra attacks Kanika Kapoor for hiding travel history Singer Sona Mohapatra has come down heavily on singer Kanika Kapoor for not being responsible enough after arriving in India from the UK earlier this month, and mingling with numerous people at several public functions despite being afflicted by the coronavirus. #KanikaKapoor #SonaMohapatra #coronavirus #coroninindia #corona #coronacaseupdate #coronavirussymptoms #coronasymptoms #coronakodhona #safehandchallenge #jantacurfewchallenge #jantacurfew 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Anirudh COVID-19: Sona Mohapatra attacks Kanika Kapoor for hiding travel history | Hindi Movie News - Times of India DOES A… https://t.co/gimWsqoElI 2 hours ago Mumbai Press New post: Singer Sona Mohapatra attacks Kanika Kapoor for hiding travel history https://t.co/2bXOfXk97J 3 hours ago Filmibeat.com Sona Mohapatra Attacks Kanika Kapoor; Says 'Irresponsible Idiots Make COVID-19 Control Difficult'… https://t.co/ZpfGsHzeqT 5 hours ago VSplusonline COVID-19: Sona Mohapatra attacks Kanika Kapoor for hiding travel history – Times of India https://t.co/sqLpL7aRQQ 7 hours ago VSplusonline New post (COVID-19: Sona Mohapatra attacks Kanika Kapoor for hiding travel history - Times of India) has been publi… https://t.co/ctoqiehcue 7 hours ago Hindustan News COVID-19: Sona Mohapatra attacks Kanika Kapoor Singer Sona Mohapatra has come down heavily on singer Kanika Kapoor… https://t.co/EYCL1cpyGw 8 hours ago Pune Times .@sonamohapatra expressed concern over curbing the spread of #COVID19 in India with "irresponsible idiots" around w… https://t.co/RZyk0QX8yh 9 hours ago SAMARJEET NARAYAN RT @samarjeet_n: COVID-19: Sona Mohapatra attacks Kanika Kapoor for hiding travel history https://t.co/T0P9ZIOu4h Download the TOI app now… 9 hours ago