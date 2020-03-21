Coronavirus | 'Stay home, stay healthy': Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma share video message

Global  

Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared a video message for their fans asking them to stay indoors amid coronavirus.

The couple's message came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 'Janta curfew'.

The video has been shared by both Virat and Anushka on social media.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 200 on Friday.

Maharashtra and Kerala are among the worst affected states with 52 and 48 cases respectively.

