Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Delhi CM: May lockdown capital if needed, limited DTC buses on 22nd March | Oneindia News

Delhi CM: May lockdown capital if needed, limited DTC buses on 22nd March | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:52s - Published < > Embed
Delhi CM: May lockdown capital if needed, limited DTC buses on 22nd March | Oneindia News

Delhi CM: May lockdown capital if needed, limited DTC buses on 22nd March | Oneindia News

Delhi CM says may lockdown Capital if need arises; Limited DTC buses to ply on Janata Curfew Sunday; Railways discourages travel as 12 COVID 19 + patients used trains last week; SC to hear plea on removal of Shaheen Bagh protesters; UP govt cuts down massively on Ayodhya Ram Navami celebrations and more news #Covid_19 #CoronaStopKaroNa #RamNavami

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.