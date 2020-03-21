13 First Alert Las Vegas morning forecast | Mar. 21, 2020 now < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:03s - Published The Mar. 21, 2020, morning weather forecast for Las Vegas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 13 First Alert Las Vegas morning forecast | Mar. 21, 2020 WE'LL CONTINUE OUR WARMINGTREND THROUGH TUESDAY WITHDAYTIME HIGHS NEARING 70DEGREES BY TUESDAY.ON MONDAY, GUSTY WINDS AND RAINCHANCES WILL MAKE A RETURN TOTHE VEGAS VALLEY WITH ABOUT A40 PERCENT CHANCE OF ISOLATEDRAIN.WE'LL BRIEFLY DRY OUT TUESDAYAND WEDNESDAY AHEAD OF OUR NEXTSLIGHT RAIN CHANCE ON THURSDAY.WE'LL COOL BACK DOWN TO THE LOW60S BY THE END OF THE WEEK.((AD-LIB))MEXICO'S MASSIVE 'PYRAMID OFTHE SUN'...SKIES ON SUNDAY WITH A SLIVEROF A CHANCE OF A STRAY SHOWER.WOULD NORMALLY BE JAM-





